Austintown police looking for runaway teen

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Austintown are looking for a missing teenager who ran away from home.

Daveen Bires, 17, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Bires left her apartment in a white van, which was being driven by an unknown person.

A family member of Bires said she met the people in the van on the internet, so they are worried about her safety.

She is described as a white female with red hair and gray eyes, approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and white and black tennis shoes.

Those with information on Bires’ whereabouts are asked to call the Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721.

Police warned that anyone trying to hide Bires could face charges, such as interference with custody.