Blustery with light snow Friday

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Snow showers will be off and on around the Valley. The temperature will be in the mid-20s with a wind chill in the middle teens.

OVERNIGHT SNOW: Accumulations vary greatly around the Valley. Much of the Valley had 2″ or less. Parts of northwest Trumbull County got over 3,” like Southington, Bristol and Mesopotamia. We also have reports of up to 6″ in north central and northeast Mercer County.

BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES: The high Friday is in the lower-30s, about 10° below average.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Though chilly, we’ll have a dry weekend with temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: Saturday night, don’t forget to turn clocks ahead one hour. It’s also time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

STORMY PATTERN & COLDER NEXT WEEK: Another Nor’easter will cause snow showers for much of next week. Temperatures will trend below-average as well.

