Columbiana Co. bridge replacement beginning earlier than planned

The State Route 14 bridge will now be closed on Monday, March 19 instead of April 9

By Published:

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A $1.6 million bridge replacement project on the State Route 14 bridge between Columbiana and Washingtonville will begin earlier than expected.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s contractor, Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Co., has modified its schedule.

The bridge over State Route 11 will now be closed on Monday, March 19 instead of April 9.

Traffic will be detoured on State Route 9 north (North Lincoln Avenue) to U.S. 62 east (Youngstown-Salem Road) to State Route 165 east (W. South Range Road) to State Route 46 south (Columbiana-Canfield Road) back to State Route 14.

The road is scheduled to be reopened by June 15, 2018.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s