Daybreak Nation on Location: St. Nicholas Great Hall

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Hungry for haddock or craving some cod?
Christina was live at St. Nicholas Great Hall for fish Fridays.
St. Nicholas is located at 766 5th Street in Struthers.
Visit our Lenten Fish Fry List for more details.
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Hungry for haddock or craving some cod?
Christina was live at St. Nicholas Great Hall for fish Fridays.
St. Nicholas is located at 766 5th Street in Struthers.
Visit our Lenten Fish Fry List for more details.
33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement