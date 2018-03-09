Verdict reached in Bristolville murder trial

Austin Burke is accused of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample last year

Nadine Grimley Published:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Austin Blake.

The jury is returning to the courtroom.

Burke is accused of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample last year.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday morning.

The assistant prosecutor says witnesses told investigators that Burke made Sample get on his knees when he shot him in the head.

Police found Sample’s body in the woods in Bristolville.

The defense didn’t call any witnesses.

WYTV is in the courtroom. Check back here for updates on this developing case, or watch 33 WYTV News at 6 p.m. 

