Mahoning County Hazardous Materials Response Team gets new truck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Hazardous Materials Response Team has a new truck, and it’s all thanks to another local fire department.

The group will now be using the 1987 GMC truck to hold decontamination equipment.

Over the years, the team has grown, and the current vehicle was just not holding up.

They were looking for another option, and that’s when the Austintown Fire Department stepped in to help.

“The chassis on it is more durable and more heavy to hold our equipment, so as a safety factor, that’s what we needed to do but didn’t have the finances to purchase a brand-new truck,” said Chief Stephen Szekely, of the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

The truck will hold decontamination equipment like buckets, vacuums and hoses.

The Mahoning County Commissioners approved the transfer of property.