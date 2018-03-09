More casinos in Pa.? No one bids on fifth mini casino license

(WYTV) – Will there be more casinos in Pennsylvania?

The Pennsylvania Gaming Commission held the fifth auction for a mini casino on Friday morning, but no one placed a bid.

Even Sands Bethlehem didn’t place a bid. That casino won the fourth round bid but had its bid disqualified due to the closeness in proximity to a proposal in Lawrence County.

The state will now open up the second round of auctions so several more casinos can bid.

“We open it up to more people, a couple new casinos and anybody that already got a license — those four already can now bid again,” said Richard McGarvey, of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

If no one places a bid next time, then the auction would be opened up to outside interests.

That auction will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mach 21.

The state is trying to bring 10 new mini casinos into the state. It already has four planned.