More snow expected next week–Can a little “luck of the Irish” help us?

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A break from the snow is expected this weekend. However, the cold will persist. Saturday will have some sunshine with highs in the middle 30s. Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday with temperatures reaching the upper 30s.

MORE SNOW COMING NEXT WEEK

A storm system will cross through the region Monday and colder air will follow. Snow is expected to develop Monday evening and may mix with rain as it begins.

Models continue to show well below average temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs are only expected to reach the lower 30s. The cold, combined with a northwesterly wind will bring another risk for some lake-effect snow. Accumulation will also be possible, especially in the snowbelt. For a look at what the current model data is showing, click “Play” on the video above.

IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE END OF THE WEEK

It looks like we may get a little “luck of the Irish” as we approach St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Current data is showing snow ending Wednesday night as warmer air approaches the area. Highs Thursday are expected to rise into the 40s. It looks like a good shot at some 50s for daytime highs by Friday.

Click here to view the current 7-day Forecast.

That luck looks like it will carry over into St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Current extended forecast model data is suggesting highs in the 50s to around 60° by St. Patrick’s Day. The warmer temperatures will likely linger into Sunday. The down-side is some rain is expected for part of, if not the majority of the weekend.

The above normal temperatures don’t look like they last long. It looks like temperatures will cool again heading into the following workweek.

Keep checking back for updates to the forecast or tune into our newscasts on 33 WYTV News at 5AM-7AM, 6PM, and 11PM.