Nugget of Knowledge: Flying formation of geese

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Geese in formation: You can’t tell from the ground, but the lead goose is the lowest of the group.

Each goose behind is slightly higher than the one in front of it, all the way to the last goose, which is flying the highest.

The reason is simple: the aerodynamics of their wings.

The lead goose is the only one using 100 percent of its wing power.

When that goose flaps its wings, it causes a certain air turbulence behind it.

The next goose in line benefits from this swirling air and doesn’t have to work as hard.

The next goose benefits from that one, and so on down the line.

When they fly in formation, they can travel 70 percent farther than if they flew alone.

On days with good weather and a strong tailwind, a flock can travel up to 1,500 miles in one day.

So who gets to be point-man?

The navigator, the leader of the flock, the strongest or the new guy?

None of the above.

They all take turns leading. When one gets tired, he or she will drop back to rest a bit and benefit from the turbulence.

They are migration masters.