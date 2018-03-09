Task Force: Heroin, crack, pills found during Warren raid

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators said they found suspected crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone and other drugs during a raid at a Warren home.

The raid was part of a three-month investigation into drug sales reportedly made from the house.

Agents with TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched 1030 Mason Street SW.

Agents reported seizing 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 30 grams suspected heroin, eight suboxone strips, 1 gram of suspected cocaine, Hydrocodone pills, naloxone, paraphernalia, scales and $2,416.

Charles Simpson was arrested on warrants unrelated to the investigation.

Additional charges are pending against three other men who were in the house at the time.

The investigation was part of a joint effort with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, ATF and other law enforcement agencies.