West Middlesex man sentenced for attempt to pick up ‘teen boy’

aymond Dillon, of West Middlesex, was sentenced to one year of probation

Raymond Dillon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Mercer County man charged with trying to meet a boy for sex was in court Friday, changing his plea to guilty.

Raymond Dillon, 50, of West Middlesex, was sentenced in a Mahoning County courthouse to one year of probation for importuning. He must now register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Austintown police arrested him in September when they say he showed up looking for a teenage boy. Instead, he found police waiting.

Dillon told the judge that he thought he was communicating with an adult.

According to a police report, the officer communicating with Dillon told him that he was 15. Police said Dillon also made comments to the officer, asking him to delete the old messages and say he was 19.

Both sides felt the sentence was fair.

“With this defendant, he has no criminal history. He has been a steelworker for about 25 years, and the state of Ohio felt him registering as a sex offender for 15 years was adequate punishment and will adequately protect the public,”

Investigators said Dillon had responded to fake advertisements that they placed on Craigslist for a young boy looking for a sexual relationship.

