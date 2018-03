SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa (WYTV)-The West Middlesex girls got the best of Leechburg Friday night without senior Delaney Dogan advancing to the second round of the PIAA Class 2A state tournament 56-40.

Big Reds sophomore MaKennah White led the way with 20 points while Grace Mild had 15 and Mackenzie MacKay had 14.

Mikayla Lovelace led the way for Leechburg with 19 points.

West Middlesex advances to play either Kane or Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.