89-year-old man beat up during home invasion in Glenmoor

Police have arrested 48-year-old Robert Stevens in connection with the attack

By Published:

GLENMOOR, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a home invasion in Glenmoor that led to an 89-year old man being flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital Friday.

On a Facebook post, St. Clair Township police said they responded to a call of a robbery around 3 p.m. along State Route 267 at Lisbon Street.

Police have arrested 48-year-old Robert Stevens in connection with the robbery — they say additional charges are pending further investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but police say he is listed in critical condition at the hospital after surgery Friday night.

“We arrived. Did find an elderly 89-year-old male lying on the dining room floor, very badly beaten,” said Sgt. Detective Scot Mick.

Detective Mick says the victim is still in a medically induced coma.

Police also note that they walked into a gruesome scene at the house.

The Facebook post says police do not believe anyone else was invovled with the incident.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s