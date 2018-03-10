A change of tune for Youngstown Symphony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s rare for the Youngstown Symphony to hold an event in the Ford Family Recital Hall next to Powers Auditorium, but Saturday night the symphony will perform in the smaller venue.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

The symphony will be performing Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

“It’s just beautiful music — written in the early 1700s — and the fact that somebody could write something that long ago that still moves us, that still entertains us. I think people are just going to be sitting there, glowing for two hours,” said symphony conductor Randall Fleischer.

A narrator will explain the music and sceneries, helping with the storytelling style of Vivaldi.

“Vivaldi was way ahead of the time. He wrote a piece about the four seasons but he told a specific story,” Fleischer said. “Now, people are celebrating the dawn of spring but there are wasps buzzing around so there are sounds that represent those wasps.”

Fleischer co-created Rocktopia with his friend Rob Evan. The first performance of Rocktopia started in Youngstown by the Youngstown Symphony.

The show opens on Broadway March 27, with a preview on March 20. It will run for six weeks.

“It’s like a dream. It’s like I’m pinching myself — I can’t believe it. I had a friend of mine walk past the theater — my picture is already up on the theater. They took a picture and sent it to me,” Fleischer said.