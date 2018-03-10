Boil Alert: Areas of Youngstown and Austintown included

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown water department has issued a water boil alert for people on the west side of Youngstown and the east side of Austintown.

You are included in this alert if you live in the blue area on this map.

That’s anyone east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road and West of Belle Vista Avenue.

You need to boil your water for at least one minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

The Youngstown Water Department lost power, yesterday and that lead to a loss of pressure in one of their major water lines.

The water is being tested throughout the day.

WYTV will let you know as soon as the Youngstown Water Department tells us the water is safe.