Colder than usual – but sunnier than we’ve seen!

A QUIET BUT COLD END TO THE WEEK

A stretch of sunny, dry days is upon us. Watch for some sunshine but cool temperatures through Monday.

The normal high temperatures this time of year is 43°, we are sitting about 6 degrees cooler than that for Sunday.

Monday night a few snowflakes trickle in and pick up for Tuesday.

TUESDAY’S SNOWFALL

The morning commute Tuesday brings snow showers and cloudy skies.

The snow will linger into Wednesday, and then tapers off. At this time, models are not in agreement with how much snow we will see by the end of the weather event.

It is still a few days away- but as rounded number, expect around an inch of snow, or slightly above, by the time the snow ends.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY LUCK!

The warm-up begins on Thursday, and continues through Saturday, reaching the 50s for the weekend! Saturday does come with the chance of some rain showers. Any St. Patty’s Day fun, plan to be a little warmer- but grab your umbrella, just in case!

Click here to view the current 7-day Forecast.

Keep checking back for updates to the forecast or tune into our newscasts on 33 WYTV News at 5AM-7AM, 6PM, and 11PM.