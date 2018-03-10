LaBrae handle Champion; Vikings punch ticket to Regionals



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae topped Champion 56-41 in the Division III District Final at Warren Harding High School Friday night.

Tyler Stephens led all scorers with a game-high 21 points and 9 rebounds. Aaron Iler added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Logan Kiser also had a big night with 11 points in the victory.

Drake Batcho led the Golden Flashes with 11 points, while Joe Abramovich added 10 points in the setback. Chase Wheelock finished with 9.

Champion ends the season with a record of 15-10.

LaBrae improves to 24-1. The Vikings advance to face Canton Central Catholic in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday at 6:15 at Canton Fieldhouse.