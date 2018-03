YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The left lane of Interstate 680 northbound is closed due to a pick-up truck accident.

Witnesses say the pick-up truck looks as though it crashed into a guardrail on the lefthand side of the road and that part of the pick-up truck’s side mirror is gone.

The accident is just before exit 5. The right lane is open, but traffic is moving slowly.

Police are on the scene, along with an ambulance.

