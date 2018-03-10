Reynolds’ Matthews & Steen capture State Titles; Raiders bring home another team crown

The Raiders won their second straight PIAA Class 2A Individual Championship Saturday at Hershey.

The Reynolds Wrestling Team Captured a Duals State Championship Back In February at Hershey.

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania, (WYTV) – The Reynolds wrestling team has done it again.

The Raiders won the PIAA Class 2A Individual Championship Saturday at the State Championships in Hershey. It’s Reynolds’ second consecutive State Championship at the event, and also their second State Title of the season, after they won the Duals State Championship last month.

Senior Cole Matthews won a State Title in the 138 pound weight class. Matthews defeated St. Joseph’s Caleb Dowling, 5-2, capping off his senior season in style. Matthews is a Pitt commit and wraps up the season with a 43-2 record.

Freshman Gary Steen also brought home championship hardware, winning the 106 pound State Title. Steen (41-2) defeated Trinity’s Patrick Demark, 5-2 for his first State Championship.

Reynolds cruised to the team victory with 120 points Saturday. The next closest school was Southern Columbia with 84 points, and Mt. Union with 61.5.

