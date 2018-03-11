2 firefighters hurt on the job in Youngstown, both in hospital

Two different house fires in Youngstown left two firefighters in the hospital Saturday.

WYTVStaff Published: Updated:
manhattan avenue fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two different house fires in Youngstown left two firefighters in the hospital Saturday.

One house fire on the west side started around 7 p.m. on Manhattan Avenue.

Youngstown Fire Department Chief John O’Neill said the firefighter was on the first floor putting out flames when he fell through.

“One of the firefighters got banged up, he went through a floor. Got a shoulder injury at least, so right now I think we have it under control, we’ll take it from here,” he said.

The firefighter was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with what they think could be a dislocated shoulder.

Neighbors of the home say the house is vacant. A cause is still under investigation.

Another firefighter was in a house on the north side of the city when he too fell through the floor from the top story all the way to the basement.

His mask got dislodged during the fall and he took in smoke.

Chief O’Neill says he had swelling through his tracheal tube so he was put under for treatment.

We’re told he is still in the hospital getting treated.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s