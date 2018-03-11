A perfect recipe for Struthers: Business mixed with family tradition and a dream

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A new business opened in Struthers Saturday and it’s bringing some action to a plaza in the city that needs it.

Lightner’s Meats, Struthers’ newest butcher shop, is about family tradition and a dream.

The family tradition is Will Lightner’s great-grandfather’s kielbasa.

“I remember at a young age eating it all the time — and then my dad at that point on, he’s been making it for years,” Lightner said. “So it has always been a generation thing.”

He is the fourth generation in his family to make the kielbasa.

The dream — Lightner has always wanted a business to call his own, and now was the best time for him to start it.

“I had the opportunity to do these when I was 23, 24 years old — to get into this. I wasn’t sure about doing it at that time but this time came around,” he said.

Lightner, a Youngstown native, alongside his wife and surrounded by city leaders cut the ribbon to Lightner’s Meats Saturday morning.

He says he just couldn’t pass up the location in the Struthers Plaza.

“This has been a seven-year journey. We’ve been looking for a building for a long time and we came up around the building one day and there was a sign-up, ‘6 months free rent.’ So we called and checked on it and the Cafaros worked on it very well,” he said.

A lot of “for lease” signs have been popping up at the plaza, so Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker says it’s nice to see some business coming back.

“We know Struthers offers [a] good opportunity for new people coming in,” Stocker said.

As for Lightner, he can finally stop chasing that dream because he’s finally caught it.

“I get emotional. To see a longtime dream come true is overwhelming,” he said.