In light of St. Patrick’s Day, people dress in green to raise money for cancer research

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of people helped raise money for childhood cancer research, but with a twist — they dressed in green and were running around with bald heads.

The annual St. Baldrick’s Day fundraiser was held to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which funds childhood cancer research.

The day included a 5K race, free concerts, raffles, prizes and hair shaving.

For seven years, Eric Broz has chaired the event.

“I tell my friends and family if I raise $1,000 by the end of February, I would wear this [green hair] from March 1 ’til the end of the event,” he said.

The main idea is for people to raise money to get their heads shaved or ponytails chopped off in public. Broz says they try to raise at least $20,000 each year for the cause.

“Children’s cancer is different from adult cancer. The drugs treat them differently. Kids are still growing, their cells are still growing, and the adult cancer drugs tend to do more damage than good,” Broz said.

The foundation spent $30 million last year researching cancer treatments just for kids. Broz says two new drugs to help childhood cancer patients are now on the market thanks to the foundation.

Emily Suschinsky, six years old, got her hair cut at Saturday’s event. She’s donating her hair to make wigs for a 4-year-old girl with brain cancer.

“She is excited. She does not like getting her hair brushed and she’s been saying she wanted it short and this was an inspiration for her to actually take the plunge,” said Katelyn Bowden, Suschinsky’s mother.

By the end of the day, organizers expect to take in more than $25,000 for research.