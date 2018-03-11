Peyton Aldridge, former LaBrae standout and Wildcats advance to tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Peyton Aldridge scored 24 points and No. 3 seed Davidson snapped second-seeded St. Bonaventure’s 13-game win streak with an 82-70 victory on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal.

The Wildcats advance to their first A-10 Tournament championship on Sunday (20-11) and face No. 25 and top-seeded Rhode Island (25-6).

Aldridge made two 3-pointers and sliced through two defenders for a two-handed dunk as part of a 10-4 surge that gave the Wildcats a 70-63 lead with 3:33 remaining. Aldridge, the A-10 co-player of the year, was 8 of 14 from the field and made six of the Wildcats’ 16 3-pointers.

Kellan Grady added 23 points and Rusty Reigel had 10 for Davidson.

Jaylen Adams finished with 20 points and Matt Mobley scored 14 of his 17 in the first half for the Bonnies (25-7), who beat Richmond in a quarterfinal for their 25th win of this season, tying the school record set by the 1969-70 Final Four team.