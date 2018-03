PIAA Second Round dates, times and locations released

HERSHEY, PA (WYTV)-On Sunday, the PIAA released dates, times and locations for the boys and girls second round state tournament games that will be played this week. Below is a list of local teams matchups.

Boys Class A

Union Area vs. Kennedy Catholic, Tuesday at Slippery Rock University, 6:00PM

Boys Class 2A

Conemaugh Township vs. West Middlesex, Wednesday at Armstrong High School, 7:30PM

Boys Class 3A

Greenville vs. Lincoln Park, Wednesday at Butler High School, 7:30PM

Boys Class 4A

Quaker Valley vs. Hickory, Tuesday at Slippery Rock University, 7:30PM

Johnstown vs. Sharon, Tuesday at Gateway High School, 6PM

New Castle vs. Seton La-Salle, Tuesday at Aliquippa High School, 7:30PM

Girls Class A

AC Valley vs. Kennedy Catholic, Wednesday at Slippery Rock University, 7:30PM

Farrell vs. North Clarion, Wednesday at Slippery Rock University, 6PM

Girls Class 2A

Reynolds vs. Coudersport, Tuesday at DuBois High School, 7:00PM

Bellwood Antis vs. West Middlesex, Tuesday at Plum High School, 6PM