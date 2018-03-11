Valley Madness: Three local products reach NCAA Tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV)-There will be some Valley flare in the NCAA Tournament this year as three local graduates have helped their teams reach the tournament.

On Sunday, LaBrae grad Peyton Aldridge helped his Davidson Wildcats top Rhode Island in the A-10 Championship game to reach the NCAA Tournament for a second time in his career.

Aldridge made it his freshman and now senior year.

The former Viking was named A-10 Co-Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring. Aldridge was named Trumbull County Player of the Year his senior season at LaBrae.

Davidson drew the 12-seed and will face fifth-seeded Kentucky who are coming off an SEC Championship in Boise on Thursday.

Ursuline grad Mark Hughes has helped Wright State reach the NCAA Tournament after the Raiders won the Horizon League tournament this past week.

It will be Hughes first appearance in the tournament, and the Raiders first since 2007.

The former Irish standout helped Ursuline reach back to back Regional Finals in his junior and senior campaigns.

Wright State heads to the tournament the 14-seed and has a matchup with 3-seed Tennessee in Dallas on Thursday.

Sagaba Konate is heading back to the NCAA Tournament despite his West Virginia Mountaineers falling in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

The big man has made a name for himself on the national stage with big blocks defensively helping WVU stay ranked in the AP Top 25 for most of the season.

The Mountaineers grabbed the 5-seed and open with 12-seed Murray State.