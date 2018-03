YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnik has confirmed two people were shot on the south side of Youngstown Saturday night.

Police say the shooting occurred on East Judson Avenue at Potomic Avenue.

While the victims were driving to the hospital, they crashed their car into a tree on Belmont Avenue.

WYTV is working to get more information on this developing story. Stick with us on air and online for the latest.