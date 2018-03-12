Austintown Schools discuss new safety measure with families

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch High School is holding a safety summit Monday evening. The board approved a resolution concerning school violence.

The four-part legislation is asking for funding of enhanced mental health services and substance abuse treatment, increased access to school safety measures, as well as training for employees to ensure appropriate responses to incidents of violence in schools.

All families are invited to attend Monday’s summit to talk about current safety measures at Austintown Schools and discuss future ideas regarding safety.

A member of the police department who works in the schools will help answer questions.

Since last month’s deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, schools around the country have proposed several ideas, including stricter gun laws and arming teachers.

33 WYTV News will be streaming this event LIVE on WYTV.com and the WYTV app starting at 6:30 p.m.