MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is planning an OVI checkpoint for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

It will be held sometime Friday through Sunday. Details about the checkpoint’s location and exact time will be released later.

Officers will be out stopping drivers suspected of alcohol and drug impairment.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted in support of the checkpoint.

The Task Force urges those who plan to drink to find a safe and sober driver.