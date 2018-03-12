Internal Affairs: Youngstown officers’ actions justified in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The actions of two Youngstown police officers in a late January shooting have been ruled as justified following an Internal Affairs investigation.

Police say officers confronted Gerald Wainwright walking in the street and wearing a mask over his face while walking on the city’s south side. They said that’s when the suspect turned and fired a pistol at them.

Officers then returned fire, firing more than a dozen rounds at Wainwright who was three times.

When questioned by police, Wainwright admitted to firing a warning shot in the air but denied firing directly at officers.

According to the Internal Affairs report, his story did not match what officers reported. The investigation noted that Wainwright also had several postings on a public Facebook account in which he posed in pictures with handguns and made mention of shooting or killing people.

Wainwright has been charged with assault on police and is in the Mahoning County Jail.