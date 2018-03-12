Mercy Health looking to fill RN positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health is looking for Registered Nurses.

The health system is holding a career event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, located at 1044 Belmont Ave. The job fair will be in private dining rooms 2 and 3.

Mercy Health is looking for experienced RNs for Neuro Surgical Intensive Care, assistant nurse manager/Neuro SICU and for expansion units in intermediate care.

A $5,000 sign-on bonus is available for some positions.

Mercy Health also offers benefits, an employer-matched 403(b) program, wellness program, tuition assistance and paid time off.

To apply, call 330-884-7006 or 330-884-7207 to register. Bring your resume and be prepared for an interview with the hiring manager.