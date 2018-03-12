Driver severely injured after crash in Southington Township

SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash Monday morning in Trumbull County.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on State Route 534, near Phalanx Mills Herner Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2002 GMC Yukon was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old David Hunt, of Garrettsville, was traveling northbound on Route 534. According to Highway Patrol, Hunt failed to negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the roadway and then over-corrected, driving off of the left side of the road.

The GMC Yukon then hit a ditch, tree and culvert before flipping over.

Hunt, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle,

He was last listed in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Route 534 was closed in both directions for about an hour and a half so crews could clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.