Sharon roundabout project delayed for St. Pat’s celebration

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A traffic construction project in Sharon that was set to start Monday is delayed one week.

Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus said the roundabout project in the area of Dock Street and Connelly Boulevard will now begin March 19.

The delay was at the request of Quaker Steak and Lube so they could hold their annual St. Patrick’s celebration on March 17.

Fiscus said they are working on how to direct the traffic flow for the project.

“We are still working out, tweaking where those detours are going to be to try to keep those trucks out of downtown and away from our school zones and such,” Fiscus said.

The roundabout is one of several projects happening in Sharon between now and the fall.

Getting around downtown Sharon will be a bit more difficult but Fiscus says it will be manageable.

“It is not going to make it impossible to get to any businesses, but it’s going to make it a challenge just to get to work some days. It’s going to be an inconvenience, but at the end of it, we’re going to have something really nice. Sharon’s going to look a lot different. We are going to have an enhanced gateway, it’s going to be safer, it’s going to increase efficiencies in the way traffic flows in the city, and it’s actually going to save money, also,” Fiscus said.

The detour may send more traffic through State Street. Kim Conger, the owner of Firebean Espresso, said she’s not worried about the detour impacting her business.

“I believe it is going to bring a lot more people through State Street, and they are going to be able to see the businesses they’ve never seen before,” Conger said. “I have a vision that I already see, and it’s going to be very exciting. I can’t wait. I believe that this place is going to catch on fire and people are just going to be so excited.”