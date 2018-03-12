Staff Right Services holding job fair in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Staff Right Services will be holding a job fair at the Boardman Holiday Inn.

The job fair will be held for full-time and long-term positions for skilled factory labor.

The positions available include:

Heavy assemblers

Entry level pipe inspectors

Millwrights

Electrical maintenance

Crane operators

The pay will range from $12 – $17 an hour, depending on experience and the position.

On-site applications will be accepted and on-site interviews will be given. You must bring two forms of identification and must be able to pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check.

The job fair is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Boardman Holiday Inn, located at 7410 South Ave. Boardman, Ohio 44512.