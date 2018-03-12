Sunshine and clouds for Monday

Related Coverage Who ordered the sunshine!?

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Chilly, with some clouds around for the morning hours. Upper teens to lower 20’s. Wind chill in the teens.

MONDAY OUTLOOK: Sunshine and clouds, with a high in the upper 30’s. High pressure that brought the weekend sunshine will shift East today.

SNOW DEVELOPS INTO TUESDAY: Even though we’re a week and a day out from Spring, we’ll still have plenty of Winter weather for the first half of the week. A weak storm will move into the Eastern Great Lakes and interact with the developing Nor’easter off the East coast. This will generate snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday.

HOW MUCH?: Light accumulations. Less than an inch on Tuesday. Up to an inch Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Wednesday Snow showers will be likely but light accumulation as well, mainly an inch or less with up to 2″ to 3″ north in the snow belt.

COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Unseasonably cool for the first half of the week. Wednesday temperatures won’t crack 30°.

WARMING LATE WEEK: Temperatures will warm up Thursday and into Friday. Sunny skies likely Friday ahead of a warm push.

WEEKEND WARM: While St. Patrick’s day looks dry, there is a chance for evening and overnight showers into Sunday. Temperatures in the mid 50’s Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to view the current 7-day forecast.

Keep checking back for updates to the forecast or tune into our newscasts on 33 WYTV News at 5-7 a.m., 6 p.m. and 11p.m.