Winter reminds us it is still here with more snow expected

SUMMARY

This will be another week with temperatures well below average. The normal high for this time of year is around 45°. We still have several more days in the 30s with some snow expected. Wind chills will be a factor over the next few days. Improvements are expected heading into St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

MORE SNOW AHEAD

Pockets of snow are expected to develop through Tuesday afternoon, with lake-effect snow expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. This snowfall will be able to produce brief white-out conditions in addition to a quick coating of snow. The best chance for accumulation comes Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL

The majority of the area will see the potential for up to 1″ by Wednesday afternoon. However, accumulations of around 1″ to 3″ will be possible as you head further north into the snowbelt. The best chance at seeing a few inches of snow is for northern Trumbull county and northern and eastern Mercer county.

WIND CHILL STILL A FACTOR

Blustery winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH are possible at times with temperatures in the 30s for daytime highs and 20s for overnight lows. This will lead to wind chills as low as 10° at times through Wednesday. For an hour-by-hour look at when to expect the coldest wind chill readings, click “Play” on the video above.

LOOKING AHEAD TO ST. PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND

Warmer air is expected to push into the area by the weekend. Current model data shows highs in the 40s Saturday and around 50° on Sunday. New in the model data this Monday evening are changes to the precipitation forecast for Saturday and Sunday. For several days, data suggested temperatures would be a little warmer with a storm system bringing rain to the area. The models have changed, keeping that rain south of our area and allowing for some sun. The shift in the path of the storm we were watching for means it won’t be as warm. However, it does look like we will see some sun. Keep checking back for updates to the forecast or tune into our newscasts on 33 WYTV News at 5AM-7AM, 6PM, and 11PM.