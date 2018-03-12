Woman rescued from Mahoning River said she was thrown in

Related Coverage Police save woman from fast moving, almost freezing river in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who ended up in the Mahoning River on Saturday told officers that she was thrown into the river by two women and a man who tried to kill her.

Police were the first to arrive on the scene after receiving several calls from people from the Reeves Apartments who could hear the woman screaming for help.

After she was spotted by officers, Patrolman Peter Goranitis jumped into the freezing water to bring the 33-year-old woman to safety.

“I’d say she was pretty much out of consciousness, and as we brought her out, she was coming back to it somewhat but not completely,” said Goranitis.

The National Weather Service said on Saturday, the river didn’t get above 35 degrees. Fire officials say it was so cold, there was even ice in the water.

“I knew it was gonna be cold, yeah, before I jumped in. Once I got out, it was kind of just go get to her after that,” Goranitis said.

At that temperature, hypothermia sets in within minutes.

“I admire the officer for his wherewithal and wanting to do what every good public servant wants to do, and that was he was in that situation, and he thought he could get her out, and it could have been catastrophic,” said Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle.

“I feel like anybody would do the same thing, especially when your adrenaline’s going. You don’t know if it’s a kid who’s in the water, any person who thinks somebody’s drowning, they’re probably gonna do the same thing,” Goranitis said.

Police took a report on the woman’s claims and are investigating the incident as a felonious assault.