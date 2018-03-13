Blustery with scattered light snow Tuesday

Related Coverage Winter reminds us it is still here with more snow expected

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Cold and cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the mid 20’s. Wind chill in the mid teens.

TUESDAY’S OUTLOOK: Cold and blustery. Winds 10-15mph. High only in the mid 30’s with wind chills in the teens for the day. Snow showers off and on with an inch or less today. Normal highs this time of year in the low to mid 40’s so we’re feeling the effect of the north west winds bringing in cold air.

SNOW IN MARCH: Normal snow for the month is about 11″. We’re at just over 7″ currently.

COLD AND SNOW SHOWERS: Next 24 hours we’ll have blustery conditions and scattered snow showers. Best chance for snow will be tonight and into Wednesday. Around an inch possible overnight with up to 2″ Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UP NORTH: Heavier lake effect snows are possible for Crawford and Erie counties. 4″ to 6″ is possible there, through Wednesday.

WARMER WITH DRY WEEKEND: Temperatures will only manage to get to 30° on Friday. We’ll see a warmer and dry day for St. Patrick’s Day Saturday. Partly sunny and 50° on Sunday.

SPRING ARRIVES: A week from today is the first day of Spring, March 20th. There is a chance for snow or rain showers though and a high in the lower 40’s.

Click here to view the current seven-day forecast.

Keep checking back for updates to the forecast or tune into our newscasts on 33 WYTV News at 5-7 a.m., 6 p.m. and 11p.m.