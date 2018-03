COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana Board of Education will talk Tuesday evening about whether to let district employees carry a concealed weapon.

The board will listen to people who live in the district to find out what they think about the idea.

The public meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Columbiana High School. After that, the regularly-scheduled board meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

33 WYTV News will be streaming this event LIVE on WYTV.com and through the WYTV app.