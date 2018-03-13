Daybreak Nation on Location: Kyra Restaurant & Wine Bar

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was live at Kyra Restaurant & Wine Bar to learn more about the new restaurant.
The wine bar opened on March 1.
The restaurant is located at 5000 E Market St in Warren.
Visit their Facebook page for more details.
