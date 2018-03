YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections voted unanimously not to allow an anti-fracking amendment on the May ballot.

Frack Free Mahoning Valley was trying to get an initiative on the ballot once again to ban fracking in Youngstown. This happened once before in 2017, but the board’s decision was overturned in an appeal.

The fracking ban initiative appeared on the ballot in Youngstown six times.

Each time it got voted down.