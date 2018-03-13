Multiple vehicles involved in I-80 pileup after fast-falling snow

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A quick-falling heavy snow and speed were likely factors in a pileup involving about 20 vehicles on Interstate 80.

Interstate 80 westbound at State Route 46 has reopened after crews towed the vehicles, including several semi-trucks, from the scene.

Traffic was backed up for miles near the bridge over the Meander Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon.

Six people were taken to the hospital, two of which were considered to have critical injuries. Investigators haven’t identified the crash victims yet.

Investigators believe that the weather and speed may be factors that caused the crash.

Interstate 80 pileup View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WYTV is out at the scene to get more information. Check back here for information on this developing story.