NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles police said a Youngstown woman was driving drunk when she crashed her car into a building off of US-422.

The accident happened about 10 p.m. Monday inside of the Niles Park Plaza at the top of the strip in Niles.

Police said the woman, identified as Jaylyn Hoschar, hit the building twice.

A witness said she saw Hoschar hit the building, back up and then drive into it again.

No one was hurt.

Hoschar was charged with driving under the influence.