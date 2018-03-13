Nugget of Knowledge: Toothpaste and stuffy noses

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Soap operas and jaywalking

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Eating or drinking anything right after brushing your teeth usually isn’t a good idea….especially orange juice.

Toothpaste can make anything taste a little off.

Toothpaste has a foaming ingredient called sodium lauryl sulfate, and it dampens the sweet receptors in your mouth.

This means orange juice and anything else you might eat or drink will not taste as sweet straight after brushing.

Also, sodium lauryl sulfate tends to make something bitter tasting even stronger.

So the toothpaste not only works to make the orange juice less sweet, it also amplifies its bitterness.

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

Dentists say it really doesn’t matter, as long as you brush.

But according to the Mayo Clinic, if you’ve eaten anything acidic, you should avoid brushing your teeth for about a half hour.

Foods containing citric acid, such as oranges or grapefruits tend to weaken tooth enamel.

Brushing too soon after eating them can damage the enamel while it’s weak.

How come when you have a cold, only one nostril is usually clogged at a time?

When you are sick or have allergies, it’s definitely the most annoying thing.

The reason this happens is that your nostrils like to work as a team.

Typically one of them is working harder than the other.

This is normal, but it’s just more noticeable when you aren’t feeling good.

Your autonomic nervous system is in charge of taking care of this function for you.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”?

View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.