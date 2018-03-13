Pockets of snow to continue Tuesday night into Wednesday

SCATTERED SNOW THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Pockets of snow are expected through Tuesday evening and into the night. Snow will be more focused in the traditional snowbelt by Wednesday morning. At times, expect reduced visibility with occasional heavy bursts of snow. These pockets of heavier snow will be able to leave behind a quick coating.

**What to Watch Out For**

-Occasional white-out conditions are possible through Wednesday afternoon. If traveling on the interstate, make sure you stay alert if encountering heavy bursts of snow.

-Temperatures dropping to the 20s and pockets of snow can lead to patchy slick spots on area roads, especially side-streets and untreated surfaces.

ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK

A lot of the snow will melt shortly after falling, especially during the daylight hours. Accumulation of a trace up to 2″ is possible Tuesday night. The higher accumulation amounts would be localized to the northern snowbelt. Another Trace to 2″ is possible through the day Wednesday. Again, the heavier accumulation will be primarily for northern Trumbull and northern and eastern Mercer counties.

WIND CHILL REMAINS A FACTOR

Blustery winds are expected at times Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wind gusts of 20 to up to 25 MPH are possible. With temperatures in the 30s for daytime highs and 20s for overnight lows, wind chills as low as 10° are possible at times. Blustery wind and below average temperatures will continue Thursday. For an hour-by-hour look at when to expect the coldest wind chill readings, click “Play” on the video above.

LOOKING AHEAD TO ST. PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND

Warmer air is expected to push into the area by the weekend. Current model data shows highs in the lower 40s Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday. At this time, both days are looking dry with a shot at seeing some sunshine.

MOTHER NATURE MISPLACED THE MEMO

Spring is slated to begin at 12:15PM on Tuesday, March 20th. The average high for that day is 47°. Current model data suggests Mother Nature has misplaced that memo. At this time, we are tracking more below normal temperatures and the possibility for some more snow to occur.