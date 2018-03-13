Target recalls jeans after reports of people getting cut

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Target is recalling a brand of girls jeans because they could cause cuts to wearers.

The “Cat & Jack” brand jeans, which are manufactured by Topson Downs and exclusively sold at Target, are embellished with small gold stars on the bottoms of both legs.Consumers have reported that the decorative metal stars are coming loose and cutting people wearing the denim pants.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall advisory on March 7.

The manufacturer of the jeans, Topson Downs, voluntarily issued the Target jeans recall after receiving five complaints about cuts from the metal star appliqués, according to the advisory.

For product numbers and detailed information about the recall can be found at Target.com recall. You can also call Target at (800) 440-0680.