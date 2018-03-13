TKS Athletics Spring Camp for young athletes

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Toothpaste and stuffy noses

Coach Tony Sarigianopoulos runs TKS Athletics. They’re based out of Sluggers complex on South Avenue extension near the Lake Club. It’s a training program for young athletes to get more out of whatever sport they’re interested in. Coach Tony sent me some warm-ups I’ll start now while Tony tells us what TKS athletics is all about.

Tony Sarigianopoulos says, “it’s a football town, but our program will build endurance, strength, and explosiveness from tennis to wrestling, baseball to golf or track and field. Our kids also learn to push themselves to reach their maximum potential.

Coming up on April 14th, we have a camp for members and non-members. If you have a young athlete, we’ll help them to get better at their selected sport. We’ll also have a guest speaker, Mr. Nate Carr, a national wrestling champion and olympic medalist.

$34.95 TKS Members and $49.95 Non-TKS Athletes. You’ll also get a pizza dinner and a free t-shirt. Now we have Jim doing one of our drills. It’s meant for a whole body work-out. Notice how he’s never static, he goes from push-ups, to dumbell press, and we add a rep for every cycle. He’s getting his heart rate up, and giving a break to different muscle groups. My idea for fitness over 40 is less about throwing heavy weight around. It’s more about reps with lighter weight. The biggest thing kids will get out of the camp? How to deal with adversity, goal setting, and overcoming your fear of leaving your comfort zone.

