Another round of snow Thursday, more expected in the extended forecast

*MORE SNOW DEVELOPS THURSDAY*

As another cold front moves through the region, snow showers are expected to develop. Snow will be pretty spotty through the morning but will ramp up heading into Thursday late-afternoon and evening. Bands of lake-effect snow are expected for the area. White out conditions will be possible across the area Thursday night. The snow will taper off heading into Friday morning.

Accumulation Potential Thursday into Friday

Minimum: A Dusting

Expected Range: A Dusting to 2″ is expected. Heaviest accumulation will occur where steady snowbands persist

Potential For: Up to 3+”. Areas that see snow squalls could see a few inches. However, the majority of the area is not expected to see much accumulation.

*WATCHING ST. PATRICK’S DAY*

A storm system will be moving through the region on Saturday and will be very close to our area. Some model data is suggesting the storm will be close enough to touch off a mix of some rain and snow in the area. This is a trend our team is monitoring and will be bringing you updates on as new model data becomes available. Click “Play” on the video above for more details, including what the models show, for St. Patrick’s Day

*SPRING BEGINS AND COLD RETURNS*

Spring officially begins at 12:15PM Tuesday, March 20th. The average high for that day is 47° but we are unlikely to get there. Another storm system approaching the Valley on Tuesday will bring another shot of cold air to the region. Highs are expected to drop back into the 30s and the risk for snow will return. Wednesday also looks like a day with highs in the 30s and the risk for snow will continue. It is too soon to speculate on accumulation, but we will be monitoring the latest data and updating you as it gets closer.