Colorado interview with Youngstown schools CEO posted online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Newspapers in Colorado are reporting that we could find out next week if Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip will be leaving the Valley.

Reports say the Boulder Valley School Board could vote as early as Tuesday to offer Mohip the position of superintendent.

Mohip is one of two candidates announced as finalists to be the new superintendent of the school district.

Boulder Valley posted Mohip’s interview on You-Tube over the weekend. He had a lot to say about his time in Youngstown.

“I knew this was never going to be long-term for me. It is too difficult of a job for someone to do for five years, but what I wanted to do is go there and build sustainable practices,” Mohip said.

Mohip also talked about the difficult position he was in taking over a failing district.

“It’s not a space I necessarily want to be in. I took that job only because I felt like it was the only way to save public education for that district. Over the last two years, we’ve put in sustainable practices,” Mohip said.

Mohip said if he doesn’t get the job in Colorado, he is still going to stay committed to improving Youngstown City Schools.

There are two community forums scheduled before the board in Colorado votes.