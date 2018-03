VERNON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash in Vernon Township.

It happened on Fisher Cornith Road near a railroad right of way.

A train operator spotted the ATV in a ditch and a man near the crash around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The train operator said it looked like the ATV driver lost control and landed in a swamp area.

No other details are being released right now.