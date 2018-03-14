Hickory drops heartbreaker to Quaker Valley



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Quaker Valley held off Hickory 53-52 in the PIAA Class 4A Second Round Tuesday night at Slippery Rock University.

Danny Conlan gave the Quakers a one-point lead with :12 left in in the game. Hickory had one final chance, but a last-second shot was off the mark.

Peyton Mele led the Hornets with 15 points, while Jonathan Walsh added 10.

The Hornets end the season with a record of 21-6.

Quaker Valley improves to 25-1. The Quakers advance to face Huntingdon in the PIAA Class 4A Quarterfinals Friday night.